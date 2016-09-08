Shia LaBeouf says he stopped drinking because it 'almost f---ed up my life'

In the last few years, Shia LaBeouf has been better known for grabbing tabloid headlines than his acting.

In a candid new profile for Variety, LaBeouf opened up about his struggles with alcohol.

“That s–t almost f—ed up my life,” he said. He was pointing to bottles of alcohol that the photographer for the story had wanted him to pose with.

The moment of clarity for the actor came in 2014 when his drunk antics got him kicked out of a Broadway showing of “Cabaret” and arrested.

The next morning, he met with Andrea Arnold, director of LaBeouf’s upcoming movie “American Honey,” for which he’s getting early awards attention. LaBeouf came straight from jail holding his shoelaces.

“I can never forget his face,” Arnold told Variety. “He was hurting. He was very quiet.”

LaBeouf told the trade that he hasn’t had a drink in almost a year. And though he doesn’t call himself an addict, he has been to AA meetings.

“You don’t touch it,” he said. “Alcohol or any of that s–t will send you haywire. I can’t f–k with none of it. I’ve got to keep my head low.”

LaBeouf is on the verge of a comeback. Along with his “American Honey” performance, he’s currently shooting the movie “Borg vs. McEnroe,” in which he plays legendary tennis pro John McEnroe.

