Shia LaBeouf smoked a joint and went shirtless for a charity table read with Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, and other A-listers

Shia LaBeouf provided a dedicated performance as a high school stoner during a charity table read for the classic cult comedy “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” on Thursday night.

In various videos of the event that have been shared across social media platforms, you can see LaBeouf, who is playing the role of Jeff Spicoli one of the film’s three main stoners, smoking what seems to be a real joint in his garage.

LaBeouf took part in the hour-long streaming event alongside the film’s original star Sean Penn as well as a host of A-list stand-ins such as Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Morgan Freeman, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Ray Liotta, and Jimmy Kimmel.

In various videos of the event that have been shared across social media platforms, you can see LaBeouf, who is playing the role of Jeff Spicoli one of the film’s three main stoners originally played by Penn, smoking what seems to be a real joint in his garage.

Love for Shia Labeouf increasing by the second #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/WaB6J1D0Qy — Wʏɴᴛᴇʀ Mɪᴛᴄʜᴇʟʟ (Rᴏʜʀʙᴀᴜɢʜ) (@wyntermitchell) September 18, 2020

For the entirety of the table read, LaBeouf also adopted Spicoli’s trademark low-pitched, confused stoner voice, and for a period he goes shirtless and puts on a pair of neon sunglasses.

shia labeouf as jeff spicoli in fast times at ridgemont high *:･ﾟ✧*:･ﾟ✧ pic.twitter.com/GYVnvgZzdV — jessie || ⊃∪∩⪽ (@jessirrrrr) September 18, 2020

The hour-long table read was hosted by comedian Dane Cook and streamed on Facebook with Morgan Freeman narrating. The event was held to raise money for Sean Penn’s nonprofit organisation Community Organised Relief Effort (CORE), as well as the criminal justice reform group, Reform Alliance.

First released in 1982, “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” was adapted for the screen from a book of the same name by Cameron Crowe (Almost Famous), and the film was directed Amy Heckerling who would go on to direct another cult classic high-school comedy, “Clueless.”

You can watch the table read in full below:

