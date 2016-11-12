Shia LaBeouf is a shockingly good rapper, and people are freaking out

Sirius XM Sway Calloway and Shia LaBeouf.

Actor Shia LaBeouf shocked Twitter and the hip-hop world more largely on Friday when he gave a surprisingly impressive performance in the “5 Fingers of Death” freestyle rap challenge on SiriusXM’s “Sway in the Morning” radio show.

LaBeouf rapped for about four minutes over five classic hip-hop beats from artists like The Notorious B.I.G. and Dr. Dre while promoting his new film “American Honey.”

“Get ready, get set, this a meme,” LaBeouf began. “This is wild, this is a childhood dream.”

Labelling himself the “Jewish Pac” (in a flippant reference to rapper Tupac Shakur), the 30-year-old actor’s rhymes ultimately earned the respect of host Sway Calloway, who excitedly pronounced LaBeouf the “No. 1 MC in Hollywood” at the end of it. (Above, apparently, Ice Cube, LL Cool J, Will Smith, and other rappers-turned-actors, evidently.)

The Twitter-sphere immediately took notice of LaBeouf’s shockingly competent performance.

Shia LaBeouf is literally how I see myself in the future, rich, mentally troubled and somehow still finessing all art forms

— Visule (@VisuleK) November 11, 2016

Trump is president a new tribe album a fire Shia LaBeouf freestyle all in one week 2016 is wild

— youresafenow (@RyshonJones) November 11, 2016

Shia LaBeouf’s freestyle is the craziest thing that’s happened all week

— Zack Marshall (@zackmarshall69) November 11, 2016

I can’t even lie Shia labeouf freestyle wasn’t bad I cringed at the delivery but he was spitting and he went at drake and Lil Yachty ????????

— ZayEsco (@ZayEscobar) November 11, 2016

Shia Labeouf actually can rap. Wow.

— ™ (@akaLeoh) November 11, 2016

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

