Shia LaBeouf is a shockingly good rapper, and people are freaking out

Actor Shia LaBeouf shocked Twitter and the hip-hop world more largely on Friday when he gave a surprisingly impressive performance in the “5 Fingers of Death” freestyle rap challenge on SiriusXM’s “Sway in the Morning” radio show.
LaBeouf rapped for about four minutes over five classic hip-hop beats from artists like The Notorious B.I.G. and Dr. Dre while promoting his new film “American Honey.”
“Get ready, get set, this a meme,” LaBeouf began. “This is wild, this is a childhood dream.”
Labelling himself the “Jewish Pac” (in a flippant reference to rapper Tupac Shakur), the 30-year-old actor’s rhymes ultimately earned the respect of host Sway Calloway, who excitedly pronounced LaBeouf the “No. 1 MC in Hollywood” at the end of it. (Above, apparently, Ice Cube, LL Cool J, Will Smith, and other rappers-turned-actors, evidently.)
The Twitter-sphere immediately took notice of LaBeouf’s shockingly competent performance.
Shia LaBeouf is literally how I see myself in the future, rich, mentally troubled and somehow still finessing all art forms
— Visule (@VisuleK) November 11, 2016
Trump is president
a new tribe album
a fire Shia LaBeouf freestyle
all in one week
2016 is wild
— youresafenow (@RyshonJones) November 11, 2016
Shia LaBeouf’s freestyle is the craziest thing that’s happened all week
— Zack Marshall (@zackmarshall69) November 11, 2016
I can’t even lie Shia labeouf freestyle wasn’t bad I cringed at the delivery but he was spitting and he went at drake and Lil Yachty ????????
— ZayEsco (@ZayEscobar) November 11, 2016
Shia Labeouf actually can rap. Wow.
— ™ (@akaLeoh) November 11, 2016
Watch the video below:
