Shia LaBeouf is a shockingly good rapper, and people are freaking out

John Lynch
Shia labeoufSirius XMSway Calloway and Shia LaBeouf.

Actor Shia LaBeouf shocked Twitter and the hip-hop world more largely on Friday when he gave a surprisingly impressive performance in the “5 Fingers of Death” freestyle rap challenge on SiriusXM’s “Sway in the Morning” radio show. 

LaBeouf rapped for about four minutes over five classic hip-hop beats from artists like The Notorious B.I.G. and Dr. Dre while promoting his new film “American Honey.”

“Get ready, get set, this a meme,” LaBeouf began. “This is wild, this is a childhood dream.”

Labelling himself the “Jewish Pac” (in a flippant reference to rapper Tupac Shakur), the 30-year-old actor’s rhymes ultimately earned the respect of host Sway Calloway, who excitedly pronounced LaBeouf the “No. 1 MC in Hollywood” at the end of it. (Above, apparently, Ice Cube, LL Cool J, Will Smith, and other rappers-turned-actors, evidently.)

The Twitter-sphere immediately took notice of LaBeouf’s shockingly competent performance. 

