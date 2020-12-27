Shia LaBeouf is seeking 'long-term inpatient treatment' after FKA Twigs abuse allegations, attorney says

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Shia LaBeouf was charged with assault again in 2020.

Shia LaBeouf is reportedly exploring options for “long-term inpatient treatment” following physical and emotional abuse allegations from his ex-girlfriend, singer-songwriter FKA Twigs.

LeBeouf’s attorney Shawn Holley revealed the development in a statement to Variety on Thursday.

FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit earlier this month against LaBeouf accusing him of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress during their relationship.

Karolyn Pho, a stylist and LaBeouf’s former girlfriend, accused him of similar behaviour in the lawsuit.

LaBeouf told The New York Times that not all the allegations are true, but he has inflicted past abusive behaviour on people around him.

In a statement to Variety, LaBeouf’s attorney said the 34-year-old was “actively” seeking out treatment to address his behaviour.

“Shia needs help and he knows that,” said Shawn Holley, a celebrity attorney who previously served on OJ Simpson’s defence team.

“We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs,” Holley added.

Bryan Freedman, an attorney for FKA Twigs, told Variety that the lawsuit was formally filed after LaBeouf was allegedly “unwilling to agree to get appropriate help.”

Freedman told the outlet that FKA Twigs and Pho attempted to resolve the matters privately beforehand.

“This isn’t about Shia’s career,” Freedman told Variety. “This is about making sure the trauma and pain inflicted on my clients and others doesn’t happen again. Shia is an admitted abuser and he needs to get meaningful help that addresses his violent behaviour.”

Holley, however, pushed back against Freedman’s remarks in a statement to Variety.

“When these allegations first came up a year ago, Shia immediately accepted responsibility for the many things he had done wrong and expressed his willingness to do what Twigs wanted him to do, almost all of which were perfectly reasonable,” Holley said.

Holley told the outlet that LaBeouf had “paid for, scheduled, rescheduled” mediation set up by the singer’s lawyer, which was ultimately cancelled.

“Shia’s position has never changed and I have reached out to Mr. Freedman to see how things might get back on track,” he said.

The fallout from the lawsuit was immediate for LaBeouf after the news broke on December 11.



FKA Twigs and LaBeouf first met on the set of “Honey Boy,” a 2019 film that detailed the former Disney star’s childhood with his father and later his struggles with addiction.

In the lawsuit, FKA Twigs said LaBeouf knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease and allegedly grabbed her so hard that her skin bruised. Other allegations included LaBeouf shooting stray dogs with a gun to get into character for his 2020 film, “The Tax Collector.”

“What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life,” FKA Twigs told The New York Times this month.

“I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me,” she added. “But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody.”

In a statement to the Times, LaBeouf said that “many of these allegations are not true” but he owed the women “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done.”

“I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations,” LaBeouf said. “I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

In the wake of the lawsuit, some who have previously worked with LaBeouf, including “Honey Boy” director Alma Har’el and the singer Sia, voiced support for FKA Twigs.

Netflix removed mentions of LaBeouf from its award campaign over the allegations.

LaBeouf was fired from Olivia Wilde’s next film, “Don’t Worry Darling,” over “poor behaviour,” according to Variety.

