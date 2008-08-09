Shia LaBeouf's Mangled Hand Delays Transformers 2 By A Month

Transformers 2 director Michael Bay was rolling with the punches last week when he said that Shia LaBeouf’s hand injury could be written into the film. But it seems Shia’s crushed digits will affect production, after all. Shooting has just been put on a four-week hiatus, presumably while Shia’s hand heals.



Slashfilm: Remember when Michael Bay issued a statement claiming that Shia LaBeouf‘s hand injury would not delay the production of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen? Well he was wrong.

TFW2005 is reporting that the first unit production crew has been put on a four week hiatus. The second unit team will continue on without Shia. For those who don’t know, second unit usually shoots establishing shots, close-ups of objects, cut-aways, basically anything that usually doesn’t require one of the lead actors prominently on screen. Sometimes it is part of an action sequence. Other times it’s just a close-up of a hand opening a door.

Point is, the main photography of Transformers 2 has shut down.

