Why Rosie-Huntington Whiteley Can Blow Off Lingerie Shoots Come Monday

Good news for Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: no matter what the reviews of her acting say, she’s about to be part of the box office record book.



And she can officially stop booking catalogue shoots.

“Transformers: Dark of the Moon” is expected to smash the North American opening-day box office record for 2011, analysts expect.

It made $8 million in midnight screenings last night — so it’s got another $26.8 million to go to catch the fourth “Pirates of the Carribbean,” which pulled in $34.8 million in its May opening weekend.

Meanwhile, a movie that’s been out for more than a month is about to rewrite two big pieces of history.

By next Wednesday, analysts expect, the Kristen Wiig comedy “Bridesmaids” will have surpassed “Knocked Up” as filmmaker Judd Apatow‘s highest theatrical gross ever.

And by the end of this weekend, it should replace “Sex and the City” as the most successful R-rated female comedy of all time.

Want to know what other summer blockbusters will rock the box office? Just follow the million-dollar rumour mill >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.