Shia LaBeouf: My Fingers Were Lying In The Street

In a new interview with GQ Magazine, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps star Shia LaBeouf talks about his 2009 car wreck that left him with a severely mangled left hand.

Originally, everyone thought he recovered over time. Turns out it’s a lot worse than we thought:LeBeouf: “And I’m so upset, man. I’m so angry,” he tells GQ. “Because this accident was not caused by me. I got hit. I had a green. This [expletive] ran a red light. And he flipped my truck, and he shoveled it on my hand. And my fingers are in the street … They’re in the street, they’re off, they’re under the truck door, man. This is fake, dude,” he says, lifting his newly reconstructed hand. “This is hip bone and the skin that was left over…”



Ouch. Sounds like a painful recovery for LaBeouf. We had no idea his actual fingers had been ripped off and replaced with hip bone. But now we understand why he’s always using his right hand in most of his photo shoots.

