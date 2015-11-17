Shia LaBeouf says after marathon of all his movies, 'I walked out loving myself'

It seems watching movies of himself for three days straight has given Shia LaBeouf some clarity.

Surfacing from his performance-art piece last week, “All My Movies,” in which the actor took over one screen at New York’s Angelika Film Center and allowed anyone to come in for free and watch all 27 of his films along with him, LaBeouf gave his first interview since the event. He said of the experience, “[It] changed my sense of self.”

“I can’t articulate how big this was. I don’t even know yet. All I know is I feel the weight of it,” LaBeouf told NewHive CEO Zach Verdin a day after doing #AllMyMovies. “I’m walking through the streets and I’m smiling, like a cartoon character… I felt extraordinary support.”

That’s not to say that there weren’t some dark moments, like when LaBeouf couldn’t watch the screen anymore and took a nap on the floor of the theatre.

“I think it started after ‘Lawless.’ When the movies started getting s–t. I’m telling you. When the movies started getting s–t and they knew that I felt it too, it was the shared secret that we all had… not just because I’m in it…I’m in the same boat as you, I’m a viewer in this and this is hard for me to watch too. In fact, I’m gonna go take a nap ’cause I hate myself, not ’cause I’m tired, but because I’m dying right now. And nobody had a problem with that. When I woke up an hour later and watched ‘Transformers 2’ they could feel when I sunk in my seat. That’s not a performative thing. That’s me going through some kind of crisis. And I’m not the only one. I remember right before I fell asleep I looked next to me and the guy next to me was falling asleep. You can see it on the screenshot we’re both asleep. And the guy behind us is asleep.”

But then there was the gratitude he experienced from strangers. Like a group of girls who were watching the live stream of LaBeouf watching the movies and decided to get a pizza delivered to him. LaBeouf then shared it with the people in the theatre.

“That pizza went around the room. It was the first time I had really looked at people. I remember saying, ‘Hey man, you want pizza?’ and they looked at me like, ‘Holy s–t. Yeah I want pizza.’ And they took the pizza and everybody started sharing pizza around the room and we were all sitting there eating pizza that these girls had ordered, we don’t know nothing about the girls who ordered it, everyone was enjoying a meal together. There was a point where I remember eating the pizza and this guy in the back got the pizza and he was like, ‘F–k yeah! Pizza!’ Everybody giggled. It was humanising for me.”

The experience might have also affected LaBeouf because he admits that he believes people don’t like him.

“I always go into these things every time — and this is my self-hate at work — ‘What if they light my hair on fire?’ … But this is a genuine fear of mine. I think people hate me. That’s just what goes on in my head. And all I want to do is be liked. Men, women, people don’t really want a lot. A person to talk to, and not have problems with nobody, I think it gets really simple when you get to the bottom of it. For an actor, for a fireman, it don’t matter, you just want to be liked. You don’t even necessarily want to be liked or loved. You just don’t want anyone to hate you. I walked out loving myself. Not in some grandiose, you’re fucking awesome way, but in like, you’re a part of a community.”

Read the complete interview here.

