Shia LaBeouf is livestreaming himself in an elevator for 24 hours as an art project

Shia LaBeouf is at it again.

Following his #ALLMYMOVIES art project in New York City in November, for which he sat in a movie theatre and watched all his movies in reverse chronological order as the public watched him, the actor is currently in an elevator, along with his collaborators Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner, at EC English Oxford in Gloucester Green. And LaBeouf is staying put there for the next 24 hours.

Called #Elevate, the project includes audio so you can hear what’s going on in the elevator.

While Business Insider was listening just now, discussion touched on the acting roles he has coming up. LaBeouf admitted that he doesn’t know what he’s going to do next because he’s “pretty dangerous” since he “really gives a s–t, and being an artist isn’t always a requirement on set.”

But he does have a movie coming out this year called “American Honey.“

LaBeouf and his fellow elevator inhabitants also talked about how Bill Murray gives cards to fans that say “I just met Bill Murray” instead of signing autographs. To LaBeouf part of that is “awesome,” but he also feels “you’re really lame” to do that.

You can watch the livestream of #Elevate here:

