Shia LaBeouf Leaks Private Emails In Epic Twitter War Against Alec Baldwin

Shia LaBeouf is posting emails from Alec Baldwin and his director about the play he dropped out of last month.

It all started in late February when “Transformers” actor Shia LaBeouf abruptly dropped out of the Broadway play “Orphans” due to what producers called “creative differences” with co-star Alec Baldwin.After walking away from the play, LaBeouf posted private email exchanges between himself and his co-stars and director, Dan Sullivan, to Twitter.



LaBeouf wrote a rambling note to Sullivan titled “Apology,” to which the director emailed back:

“I’m too old for disagreeable situations. you’re one hell of a great actor. Alec is who he is. you are who you are. you two are incompatible … This one will haunt me. you tried to warn me. you said you were a different breed. I didn’t get it.”

Alec Baldwin is not going to be happy that LaBeouf is posting his private emails to Twitter.

Baldwin kindly replied, “I don’t have an unkind word to say about you. You have my word.”But when Baldwin recently compared the “Transformers” star to a “celebrity chef” who doesn’t take his craft seriously to Vulture, LaBeouf fought back Wednesday morning by posting more private email exchanges to his Twitter account.

The first one is titled “celebrity”:

[Director Dan Sullivan writes to LaBeouf: “Don’t be too surprised if Alec doesn’t look up from his script much for the first few days. I suspect he’s not nearly as prepared as you are. Not unusual at all when actors have a good long rehearsal time like we have. I just don’t want it to throw you. I did a reading of another play once with Alec and about 10 minutes in I thought, ‘Oh, I guess he’s just going to read it.'”]

The second post was simply captioned “chef” in response to Baldwin’s remarks:

[An email chain between Baldwin and LaBeouf, which is then forwarded to Sullivan, goes like this: First, Baldwin tells LaBeouf that he’s “so fucking tired.” To which, LaBeouf responds: “I’m a hustler. I don’t get tired. I’m 26, chief.” Baldwin doesn’t just accept that: “Listen, boy. I’m not your fuckin’ chief. You got that? Ha. Hahahahaha. Let’s go.” It’s clear that then LaBeouf forwarded this exchange to Sulyboy, the director. Sullivan’s response on February 12: “I thought it was a very good first. Even if Alec never looked up.”

Baldwin has yet to respond to the Twitter attack. Stay tuned!

