Here's our first look at Shia LaBeouf as tennis legend John McEnroe for the movie, 'Borg/McEnroe'

Tony Duffy/Alls John McEnroe competes against Bjorn Borg in the 1981 Wimbledon Final.

Shia LaBeouf is currently working on his latest film, “Borg/McEnroe,” which is a look at the legendary 1980 Wimbledon final between the two all-time tennis greats, Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe.

LeBeouf plays McEnroe in the film and now we have our first look at LeBeouf as the cantankerous McEnroe, and it looks great.

Here is a close-up from GQ magazine:

Need this movie NOW https://t.co/bMbkTdiH73 — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) September 16, 2016

And here is a full look at LaBeouf as McEnroe from Splash News:

Borg won the famous final in five sets, with the fifth set going to 8-6. It was the fifth straight Wimbledon championship for Borg and McEnroe’s first final. McEnroe would win the rematch a year later.

When McEnroe was asked about LaBeouf’s casting in the movie, McEnroe confirmed that he had no say in who played him, but noted there were some similarities in their personalities, via Nick McCarvel of USA Today.

“I had no input,” McEnroe said. “The guy seems a little crazy. I guess that’s a good thing.”

The movie is scheduled to be released in 2017.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.