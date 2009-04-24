Disney Star Machine's Box Office Boom (Slideshow)

CLICK HERE TO START SLIDESHOW >

Zac Efron may be the latest Disney Channel-trained movie star to become Hollywood box office candy but the company has a history of spawning money-minting young talent.

The biggest earner so far is Shia LaBeouf (aka Louis Stevens from Disney’s Even Stevens). Since leaving the Mouse House, LaBeouf’s movies, including blockbusters like Transformers and Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull, have banked billions.

But newbies Zac and Miley Cyrus are gaining on older Disney alums. Their movies have collectively grossed half of what older Disney Channel stars’ movies have made over several years.

Disney’s obviously launched several music stars (Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera), but we wanted to see how the channel’s movie stars have done since they left the Magic Kingdom. Read on to see the box office success of six of the most recent products of The Disney Channel’s star machine.

