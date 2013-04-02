Shia LaBeouf Is Actually A Very Talented Comic Book Artist

Shia LaBeouf is not only an actor, but the 26-year-old is also now venturing into poetry and illustrations.



LaBeouf unveiled two comic book-like poems entitled “I AM BEARD” and “MEDS,” both of which he wrote, illustrated and self-published on his website, The Campaign Book.

“I AM BEARD” is a 12-page, illustrated digital book written from the perspective of facial hair.

Read the full poem here, but check out his interesting illustrations below:

“MEDS,” which you can read in it’s entirety here, is more of a six-page word association-like list:

LaBeouf has previously drawn and written graphic novels, “Stale N Mate,” “Cyclical” and “Let’s f—— Party,” among others.

One comic critic likened LaBeouf’s “Party” illustration book to “secret messages sent from space robots to warn us of impending armageddon. Or maybe they’re just some freshman-English-level poetry thrown into a couple picture books.”

As for how the actor got started in the comic world to begin with, he says, “I had some downtime and I’ve always been a big fan of comic books. I just did it for fun.”

“I do love acting,” he added. “But this is a fun escape once in a while.”

But the actor’s hobby has become more a main focus recently, using his Twitter account to promote his latest stories and art works.

Last year, LaBeouf purchased a table to sell his books and sign copies for fans at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo.

LaBeouf said the best part of the experience was just “having an opportunity to blend in with 5,000 fans all enjoying the same thing.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.