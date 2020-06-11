Every single Shia LaBeouf movie, ranked

Buena Vista Pictures; Paramount Studios; Roadside Attractions Shia LaBeouf made it big on the Disney Channel.

Shia LaBeouf first rose to fame as a child actor on the Disney Channel’s “Even Stevens” and later solidified his success with the “Transformers” franchise.

LaBeouf’s highest-rated films include “The Peanut Butter Falcon” (2019) and “Honey Boy” (2019).

The actor’s lowest-rated movies are “Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd” (2003) and “Man Down” (2016).

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

At just 14 years old, Shia LaBeouf became a household name when he joined the cast of the Disney Channel series “Even Stevens.”

After making it big on television, LaBeouf transitioned to film and has since acted across a wide variety of genres.

Here’s every movie in LaBeouf’s filmography, ranked from worst to best according to critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change. Films without critical scores were not included.

LaBeouf’s lowest-rated film is “Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd” (2003).

New Line Cinema Shia LaBeouf, Eric Christian Olsen, and Derek Richardson in ‘Dumb and Dumber: When Harry Met Lloyd.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 10%

Summary: The prequel to the hit comedy “Dumb and Dumber” (1994) tells the story of how Harry Dunne (Derek Richardson) and Lloyd Christmas (Eric Christian Olsen) met as teenagers and became fast friends.

LaBeouf had a small role in the film as Lewis, a geeky classmate.

The comedy was panned across the board by critics who called it immature and inane.

“I wouldn’t want you to consider even renting this thing,”Desson Thomson wrote for The Washington Post.

The actor played Gabriel Drummer in “Man Down” (2016).

Krannel Pictures Shia LaBeouf in ‘Man Down.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 16%

Summary: In the thrilling war drama “Man Down,” LaBeouf starred as Gabriel Drummer, a Marine who returns home from his tour in Afghanistan to find his wife (Kate Mara) and child (Charlie Shotwell) have gone missing.

Critics said the war drama came across as fragmented and suffered from trying to cater to an overabundance of genres.

“An oppressive cloud of macho self-pity hangs over this muddled and overwrought movie, which involves a clichéd narrative device that is glib and unsatisfying,” Peter Bradshaw wrote for The Guardian.

He played Sam Witwicky in “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” (2009).

Paramount / DreamWorks Megan Fox and Shia LaBeouf in ‘Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 20%

Summary: In “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen,” college student Sam Witwicky (LaBeouf) and his girlfriend Mikaela (Megan Fox) return to help the Autobots defend the world as a Decepticon called The Fallen plots its annihilation.

Critics did not hold back in their reviews for the “Transformers” sequel, calling it a bloated and chaotic action film.

“The first ‘Transformers’ worked. Inexplicably, it turns out,”Zaki Hasan wrote for Zaki’s Corner. “The second ‘Transformers’ doesn’t. Inevitably, it turns out.”

In the action film “Eagle Eye” (2008), he starred as Jerry.

Paramount Pictures Shia LaBeouf in ‘Eagle Eye.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 26%

Summary: In the thriller “Eagle Eye,” strangers Jerry Shaw (LaBeouf) and Rachel Holloman (Michelle Monaghan) become linked when they are framed as fugitives and targeted by an unknown woman using cameras and technology to track their every move.

Critics yielded that “Eagle Eye” had thrilling action sequences, but most grew frustrated by its derivative plot and endless twists.

Calvin Wilson wrote for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, “What’s galling about ‘Eagle Eye’ is that it could easily have been an entertaining film without constantly yielding to the impulse to blow stuff up.”

LaBeouf played the titular lead in “Charlie Countryman” (2013).

Millennium Entertainment Shia LaBeouf in ‘Charlie Countryman.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 27%

Summary: After flying to Bucharest on a whim, Charlie Countryman (LaBeouf) finds himself falling for a musician named Gabi (Evan Rachel Wood) who is married to a notorious Romanian gangster (Mads Mikkelsen).

Critics said there was no question that LaBeouf was committed to his role, but most thought the film itself had little merit.

“Tonally adolescent, the film is enraptured with the emo-ness and ecstasy of love,” Rodrigo Perez wrote for the blog The Playlist. “Love may be all you need, but, sheesh, give it a rest for a second.”

The actor returned as Sam in “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” (2011).

Paramount Studios Shia LaBeouf in ‘Transformers: Dark of the Moon.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 35%

Summary: In the third instalment of the “Transformers” franchise, the Autobots recruit Sam (LaBeouf) to help after some powerful technology that’s crucial to their battle against the Decepticons crash lands on the moon.

By the time “Transformers” released its third film, most critics had grown tired of the series and were more than willing to point out its flaws.

“If you’re going to make a movie in which some of your stars are animated toys and much of downtown Chicago is reduced to rubble, this is the way to do it: shamelessly, with no expense spared and no cliché avoided,” Michael Wilmington wrote for the Chicago Reader.

He played Jacob in “New York, I Love You” (2009).

Vivendi Entertainment Julie Christie and Shia LaBeouf in ‘New York, I Love You.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 37%

Summary: In the anthology drama “New York, I Love You,” the lives of various people living in New York City come together in unexpected ways. In the segment directed by Shekhar Kapur, LaBeouf starred as Jacob, a young bellhop who falls for a retired opera singer.

The surplus of talented actors and directors couldn’t save a film full of pretentious dialogue and little character depth, according to critics.

“It’s not hard to get excited about the cinematic potential of a series of short stories about romance set in the most famous city in the world,” wrote film critic Dominic Corry. “But the vignettes themselves veer wildly between light charm and severe pretension.”

LaBeouf played Louis Stevens in “The Even Stevens Movie” (2003).

Disney Channel Shia LaBeouf and Christy Carlson Romano in ‘The Even Stevens Movie.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 40%

Summary: The cast of the Disney Channel’s “Even Stevens” got its shot on the silver screen in “The Even Stevens Movie.” When vacation agent Miles McDermott (Tim Meadows) convinces Eileen (Donna Pescow) and Steve Stevens (Tom Virtue) to take their children Donnie (Nick Spano), Ren (Christy Carlson Romano), and Louis (LaBeouf) to an island paradise, the family thinks their getting an all-expenses-paid vacation. But it turns out to be an elaborate plot for a reality TV show.

Light, silly, and filmed in good fun, “The Even Stevens Movie” didn’t win many converts but was a hit for fans of the Disney Channel series.

“‘The Even Stevens Movie’ could make you think of ‘Gilligan’s Island,'” Hal Boedeker wrote for the Orlando Sentinel. “It’s not great television, but fans should be pleased.”

LaBeouf was Kelly Ernswiler in “The Battle of Shaker Heights” (2003).

Miramax Films Shia LaBeouf in ‘The Battle of Shaker Heights.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 40%

Summary: In the teen comedy “The Battle of Shaker Heights,” Kelly Ernswiler (LaBeouf) spends his free time reenacting war scenes but realises he is ill-prepared for his biggest battle yet: high school.

Critics felt like the coming-of-age movie was well-meaning, but that it lacked a compelling story.

“The film is well-acted and looks good, but it’s so inconsequential and bland that you wonder what was it about the script that made anyone think it would make an interesting movie,” Eric Harrison wrote for the Houston Chronicle.

The actor appeared as Max in “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” (2003).

Columbia Pictures Shia LaBeouf in ‘Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 42%

Summary: In “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle,” super spies Alex (Lucy Liu), Dylan (Drew Barrymore), and Natalie (Cameron Diaz) set out on a mission to recover missing rings that are vital to keeping members of the Witness Protection Program safe.

LaBeouf had a supporting role as Max Petroni, a witness under the Angels’ protection.

With an overtly silly script and over-the-top plot, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” earned mixed reviews from critics.

Moira MacDonald wrote for The Seattle Times, “As a movie, it’s a mess, but there’s a loopy spirit to it that’s infectious, and the giggly camaraderie of its heroines shines through, like sunlight over a junkyard.”

He played Chas in “Constantine” (2005).

Warner Bros. Pictures Shia LaBeouf in ‘Constantine.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 46%

Summary: In the occult thriller “Constantine,” John Constantine (Keanu Reeves) has the supernatural ability to see the demonic spirits that walk the earth and becomes an unlikely guardian against evil.

LaBeouf had a supporting role in the film as Constantine’s apprentice Chas Kramer.

Critics were fairly split on their consensus of “Constantine,” with some saying it was forgettable and muddled while others hailed it as a new cult hit.

“‘Constantine’ deserves a cult following and should be remembered for all the things it did right instead of its perceived wrongs,”Drew Dietsch wrote for Giant Freakin Robot.

In the historical drama “Bobby” (2006), he played Cooper.

The Weinstein Co. Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Shia LaBeouf in ‘Bobby.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 47%

Summary: “Bobby” is a fictionalized account of the hours leading up to the assassination of the US Senator Robert F. Kennedy (portrayed by Dave Fraunces) told through the eyes of the people who encountered him that day.

LaBeouf had a minor role in the film as a young Kennedy campaign volunteer named Cooper.

The drama was received as a profound but lacklustre misfire, splitting reviewers between admirers and ardent critics.

“You can understand why somebody would want to make a film about such a famous ‘lost moment’ in American history, but this celebrity ensemble piece is misconceived and poorly managed,”Anthony Quinn wrote for the Independent.

LaBeouf starred as Ben Shepard in “The Company You Keep” (2013).

Sony Pictures Classics Shia LaBeouf in ‘The Company You Keep.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 54%

Summary: In “The Company You Keep,” after journalist Ben Shepard (LaBeouf) outs Jim Grant (Robert Redford) as a former member of the militant Weather Underground group, the wanted fugitive goes on the run.

Passable but not remotely mind-blowing, “The Company You Keep” was a middle-of-the-road type of movie, according to critics.

“Redford is an adequate director, and he keeps things moving at a moderate pace, passing up exits to more spectacular vistas or hotter issues,” Joe Williams wrote for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The actor played Jake Moore in “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” (2010).

20th Century Fox Michael Douglas and Shia LaBeouf in ‘Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 55%

Summary: In the drama “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps,” budding investment banker Jacob Moore (LaBeouf) forges an unlikely alliance with an infamous Wall Street legend named Gordon Gekko (Michael Douglas).

Entertaining but by no means deep, “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” earned a mix of positive and lukewarm reviews.

“‘Wall Street’ may not rock the charts, but it’s pretty much right on the money as far as entertainment value goes,” Nathalia Aryani wrote for San Diego Entertainer Magazine.

He was Farber in the futuristic thriller “I, Robot” (2004).

20th Century Fox Shia LaBeouf in ‘I, Robot.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 56%

Summary: Set in the near future, “I, Robot” follows Chicago cop Del Spooner (Will Smith) as he investigates the murder of a well-known scientist who was involved with the development of a suspicious artificially intelligent robot.

LaBeouf had a supporting role as fast-talking Farber.

Critics were unsure of the longevity “I, Robot” would have in the science fiction genre, but most called it an entertaining summer diversion.

“This may not delve as deeply as ‘AI: Artificial Intelligence’ or ‘Blade Runner,’ but director Alex Proyas keeps the action racing along with enough invention and thrills to make this well worth the ride,” wrote Tom Hutchinson for Radio Times.

In “Transformers” (2007), he originated his role as Sam Witwicky.

DreamWorks Megan Fox and Shia LaBeouf in ‘Transformers.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 58%

Summary: In “Transformers,” high schooler Sam Witwicky (LaBeouf) finds himself in over his head when he and his crush Mikaela (Fox) help robotic aliens called Autobots prepare to fight an ancient enemy: the Decepticons.

Although some critics felt like their senses were bombarded by the metal-crunching explosion fest, most generally enjoyed the ride.

“‘Transformers’ is the quintessential summer blockbuster – full of nonstop action, sly humour and eye-popping special effects that easily distance it from the rest of the crowded pack of big-budget must-sees,” Michael Compton wrote for the Bowling Green Daily News.

LaBeouf starred as Jerôme in “Nymphomaniac: Volume II” (2014).

Magnolia Pictures Shia LaBeouf in ‘Nymphomaniac: Volume II.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 60%

Summary: In the continuation of “Nymphomaniac: Volume I” (2014), Joe (Charlotte Gainsbourg) proceeds to tell Seligman (Stellan Skarsgård) about her life by describing her complicated relationship with Jerôme (LaBeouf) and the custody of her child.

Relentlessly provocative and unapologetically messy, “Nymphomaniac: Volume II” was met with both appreciation and discomfort.

“The most interesting pieces of art are often the messy, dirty ones; the canvases we’re not sure whether to ridicule for their lunacy or embrace for their sheer, inspired originality,”Rochelle Siemienowicz wrote for Kill Your Darlings magazine.

The actor portrayed Francis Ouimet in “The Greatest Game Ever Played” (2005).

Buena Vista Pictures Shia LaBeouf in ‘The Greatest Game Ever Played.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 63%

Summary: Based on a true story, the sports drama “The Greatest Game Ever Played” follows working-class golf prodigy Francis Ouimet (LaBeouf) as he competes in the 1913 US Open.

Genuinely exciting and beautifully filmed, “The Greatest Game Ever Played” earned decent marks from critics.

“A sweet-natured, prettily photographed and at times genuinely exciting drama, bogged down by some thinly written characters and syrupy music,” Moira MacDonald wrote for The Seattle Times.

He played Jack Bondurant in “Lawless” (2012).

The Weinstein Company Shia LaBeouf starred in ‘Lawless.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%

Summary: “Lawless” tells the true story of Jack (LaBeouf) and Forrest Bondurant (Tom Hardy), infamous bootlegging brothers who sought power during the crime wave in Prohibition-era Virginia.

Immersive and moving, “Lawless” was reviewed as a riveting drama that was partially held back by a lazy script.

“It’s slight and casual to the point of laziness, but it’s straight fun, done with knowledge and a laconic pleasure,”David Thomson wrote for The New Republic. “You could do far worse.”

In the horror flick “Disturbia” (2007), he played Kale.

DreamWorks Aaron Yoo and Shia LaBeouf in ‘Disturbia.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 69%

Summary: In the suburban thriller “Disturbia,” high-school senior Kale (LaBeouf) is placed under house arrest. Left only to stare out his window, Kale begins to suspect that his neighbour may be a wanted serial killer and recruits girl-next-door Ashley (Sarah Roemer) to help him with his investigation.

Far from subtle or nuanced, “Disturbia” was still received as an electric and tantalising thriller despite a few shortcomings.

“‘Disturbia”s limits are those of its hero – an amiable, faintly clueless young man with a brief attention span,” David Gritten wrote for The Daily Telegraph.

LaBeouf originated his role as Jerôme in “Nymphomaniac: Volume I” (2014).

Magnolia Pictures Shia LaBeouf in ‘Nymphomaniac: Volume I.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

Summary: In “Nymphomaniac: Volume I,” self-proclaimed sex addict Joe (Gainsbourg) bares her heart to Seligman (Skarsgård) after she finds him beaten in an alleyway. As her story unfolds, she reveals pieces from her past and her relationship with her lover Jerôme (LaBeouf).

Complex and intentionally upsetting, “Nymphomaniac: Volume I” didn’t win over every critic, even if it did receive more praise than its “Volume II” counterpart.

“‘Nymphomaniac: Vol I’ is crazy. It’s funny, it’s lewd, it’s disturbing, it’s odd, it’s extremely graphic, it’s brutal. And if you can handle all that, it’s pretty good,” Tom Long wrote for The Detroit News.

The actor played Boyd “Bible” Swan in “Fury” (2014).

Sony Pictures Shia LaBeouf in ‘Fury.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

Summary: Set in 1945 during World War II, the drama “Fury” follows a five-man crew under the guidance of an army sergeant dubbed Wardaddy (Brad Pitt). Facing seemingly insurmountable odds, the platoon heads behind enemy lines.

LaBeouf had a supporting role in the film as gunner Boyd “Bible” Swan.

Most critics praised the ensemble cast led by Pitt and called “Fury” a memorable and compelling war drama.

“[David] Ayer builds and releases tension the hard way, with careful sequences that efficiently lay out who is doing what to whom,” Chris McCoy wrote for theMemphis Flyer.

He was Young Dito in “A Guide to Recognising Your Saints” (2006).

First Look Media Shia LaBeouf and Channing Tatum appeared in ‘A Guide to Recognising Your Saints.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

Summary: In “A Guide to Recognising Your Saints,” 15 years after he ran away from his violent neighbourhood in Astoria, Queens, Dito Montiel (Robert Downey Jr.) returns home to face his past and reconcile with those who influenced him.

In the film, LaBeouf portrayed the teenage version of Dito.

Despite a misstep here or there, critics praised the film as a solid and ambitious drama.

Peter Bradshaw wrote for The Guardian, “Over-indulgent but often interesting and ambitious in its attempt to recreate the free-wheeling, jazz-improvisational feel of classic independent 70s cinema.”

In “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” (2008), he played Mutt Williams.

Paramount Harrison Ford and Shia LaBeouf in ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

Summary: In the adventure sequel “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” experienced archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) teams up with young Mutt Williams (LaBeouf) to locate the legendary Crystal Skull of Akator.

Critics generally had a fun time accompanying Indiana Jones on another adventure, even though it sometimes lost the thread of the original series.

“The energy on display is impressive, even if Spielberg’s suggestion that a fifth Indie adventure is a distinct possibility is more a cause for concern than celebration,” Tom Ryan wrote for The Age.

LaBeouf starred as Stanley Yelnats in the Disney hit “Holes” (2003).

Disney Shia LaBeouf in ‘Holes.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

Summary: Sentenced to a gruelling juvenile rehabilitation camp in the middle of a desert, Stanley Yelnats (LaBeouf) is instructed to dig holes every day to build character in Disney’s “Holes.” It’s a brutal punishment until he realises that he and his campmates may be digging for lost treasure.

Complex and original in unexpected ways, “Holes” had many critics admitting that they underestimated the unique coming-of-age film.

Desson Thomson wrote for The Washington Post, “A wonderfully dark fairy tale.”

The actor voiced Cody Maverick in “Surf’s Up” (2007).

Sony Pictures Animation Zooey Deschanel and Shia LaBeouf voiced the lead characters in ‘Surf’s Up.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

Summary: In the animated comedy “Surf’s Up,” northern rockhopper penguin Cody Maverick (voiced by LaBeouf) dreams of becoming a professional surfer and sets out to compete in the Penguin World Surfing Championship.

The gentle and fun-loving film was praised for its colourful characters and unique production style.

“What truly sets ‘Surf’s Up’ apart is the natural dialogue,”Brandy McDonnell wrote for The Oklahoman. “The filmmakers brought the actors together to record their lines, an unusual step for an animated movie. The extra effort pays off.”

He was Jake in “American Honey” (2016).

Parts and Labour Shia LaBeouf in ‘American Honey.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

Summary: “American Honey” follows Star (Sasha Lane), a teenage girl who runs away from home to join a van of magazine sellers – including Jake (LaBeouf) – who travel across the country making money and partying along the way.

“American Honey” was hailed as authentic and contemporary, with critics bringing particular attention to the powerful lead performances from LaBeouf and Lane.

“Newcomer Sasha Lane absolutely owns this film – her fiery chemistry with the never-better LaBeouf is the spark that makes it ignite,” Nick Evan-Cook wrote for One Room With a View.

In “Borg vs. McEnroe” (2018), he portrayed tennis legend John McEnroe.

Ascot Elite Entertainment Shia LaBeouf and Sverrir Gudnason in ‘Borg vs. McEnroe.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Summary: Two tennis legends face off in the sports drama “Borg Vs. McEnroe,” which depicts the rivalry of cool, structured champion Björn Borg (Sverrir Gudnason) and his brilliant but hotheaded American counterpart John McEnroe (LaBeouf).

Critics praised the camera work and acting performances in the film, pinpointing LaBeouf’s portrayal of McEnroe as a career-high performance.

“Like the sport itself, the film is dramatic and beautiful,”Cameron Meier wrote for Orlando Weekly. “Tennis has simply never looked better on the big screen thanks to sublime cinematography and a career performance by Shia LaBeouf as McEnroe.”

LaBeouf voiced Asbel in the English version of “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind” (1984).

Starmaker Entertainment Shia LaBeouf voiced Asbel in the English-dubbed version of the anime film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Summary: In the animated film “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind,” Princess Nausicaä (voiced in English by Alison Lohman) leads her people through feuds with other clans while facing off against intelligent insects that begin to poison her home.

LaBeouf voiced the supporting character Asbel in the English-dubbed version of the film.

Strange and beautiful, “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind” was praised as an achievement in both animation and storytelling.

“‘Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind’ is a true masterpiece, a must-see for all, and for me, [Hayao] Miyazaki’s best work,”Pano Kotzathanasis wrote for Asian Movie Pulse.

The actor wrote the screenplay for “Honey Boy” (2019) and also starred as James.

Amazon Studios Shia LaBeouf in ‘Honey Boy.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Summary: The partially autobiographical drama “Honey Boy” follows child actor Otis (portrayed by Lucas Hedges and Noah Jupe throughout the film) from adolescence into troubled adulthood as he comes to terms with past trauma and his turbulent relationship with his father James (LaBeouf).

Adapted from a screenplay penned by LaBeouf himself, “Honey Boy” was heralded by critics as an insightful, vulnerable, and emotional film.

“‘Honey Boy’ is a deeply-personal, therapeutic and heartfelt film that doesn’t overplay with its dreamlike capability,” wroteShikhar Verma for High on Films.

He played Tyler in his highest-rated film, “The Peanut Butter Falcon” (2019).

Roadside Attractions Shia LaBeouf in ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Summary: In the drama “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” Zak (Zack Gottsagen) leaves life in a residential nursing home behind to pursue his dream of becoming a wrestling icon like his hero the Salt Water Redneck (Thomas Haden Church). On the road, he meets Tyler (LaBeouf), an outlaw who becomes an unlikely friend.

Charming, warm, and compelling, “The Peanut Butter Falcon” earned high praise from critics across the board.

“‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ isn’t shy of pushing your buttons, but the overall effect has an innocent charm and frankness, and LaBeouf brings a winning combination of toughness and soul,”Peter Bradshaw wrote for The Guardian.

Read more:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.