Shia LaBeouf was arrested for allegedly attacking a man at his anti-Trump protest

Shia LaBeouf was arrested at his “He Will Not Divide Us” protest and art piece against President Donald Trump in New York City, TMZ reports.

The arrest happened after LaBeouf allegedly physically attacked a man who got in front of the camera live-streaming the protest and said something that the actor apparently didn’t like. According to TMZ, LaBeouf allegedly grabbed and scratched the man.

Police officers have been posted at the protest, which is outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, and quickly moved in on the situation to arrest LaBeouf, according to TMZ.

“How are we going to make this s–t ok to be a Nazi out here?” LaBeouf said in a video that shows him being handcuffed by NYPD. “That’s bulls–t, bro, it’s not ok. He will not divide us.”

It’s unclear what exactly prompted the arrest, but two separate videos show LaBeouf having confrontations with people at the protest. In one, a man stands alongside LaBeouf and says, “Hitler did nothing wrong,” and LaBeouf shoves him.

LaBeouf’s anti-Trump protest invites anyone to stand in the space and repeat, “He will not divide us.” The live-stream plans to run constantly for four years.

