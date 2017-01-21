Shia LaBeouf debuted a new anti-Trump live-stream art project: 'HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US'

‘HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US’ ‘HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US,’ an anti-Trump live-streamed project from Shia LaBeouf, featuring Jaden Smith.

Shia LaBeouf has unveiled yet another piece of online performance art, and this one is aimed directly at new President of the United States Donald Trump.

On the day of Trump’s inauguration, LaBeouf announced a new project called “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US,” which is live-streaming footage from a camera installed outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York. You can watch the live stream at the official website hewillnotdivide.us.

At the time of this writing, the live-streamed footage consisted of Jaden Smith (actor, rapper, and son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith) alongside others chanting, “He will not divide us.” LaBeouf was not seen in the video.

The stream began at 9 a.m. on Friday, January 20, Inauguration Day, according to the announcement on the site, and invites the public to “deliver the words ‘HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US’ … repeating the phrase as many times, and for as long as they wish.”

The site says the live-streamed project will exist “continuously for four years, or the duration of the presidency.” LaBeouf is working on it alongside his art collaborators Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner.

“In this way, the mantra ‘HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US’ acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community,” the announcement said.

LaBeouf previously staged #ALLMYMOVIES, a live stream of the actor watching all the films in which he starred.

