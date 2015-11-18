Shia LaBeouf on his #ALLMYMOVIES stunt: "I walked out loving myself"

Brett Arnold Shia LaBeouf trying to stay awake during his #ALLMYMOVIES project.

For three days last week, actor Shia LaBeouf sat in the New York City’s Angelika Film Center and watched all of his movies for 24 hours straight in reverse chronological order.

And while many people joked about the faces he made or worried he was going to crack, LaBeouf said in an interview with NewHive with creators Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner that the experience was a positive one for him as an artist and as a human being.

So positive, in fact, that LaBeouf said he “walked out loving [himself].”

Here’s his full quote with NewHive (emphasis ours):

Yeah, I always go into these things every time — and this is my self-hate at work — what if they light my hair on fire? And Luke’s like, “Nobody is going to light your hair on fire.” But this is a genuine fear of mine. I think people hate me. That’s just what goes on in my head. And all I want to do is be liked. Men, women, people don’t really want a lot. A person to talk to, and not have problems with nobody, I think it gets really simple when you get to the bottom of it. For an actor, for a fireman, it don’t matter, you just want to be liked. You don’t even necessarily want to be liked or loved. You just don’t want anyone to hate you. I walked out loving myself. Not in some grandiose, you’re fucking awesome way, but in like, you’re a part of a community. You’re a part of this human thing. You’re in this human thing. I’ve always felt as though, “I’m just an animal in this human thing. And I’ll play the human game. I’ll wear the human mask.” But coming out of there, it’s the first time I’ve actually felt part of this — it was very humanising for me. I walked out loving myself. And I don’t think I was the only one to feel that.

LaBeouf didn’t stop there and opened up about his experience watching all of his movies, particularly ones that he wasn’t proud of. He told NewHive there were moments when he couldn’t even watch his movies anymore because they “started getting shit.”

“I’m a viewer in this and this is hard for me to watch too,” LaBeouf told NewHive. “In fact, I’m gonna go take a nap ’cause I hate myself, not ’cause I’m tired, but because I’m dying right now. And nobody had a problem with that.”

But the most memorable moment for LaBeouf and the creators seemed to be when Disney Channel’s “Even Stevens Movie” came on, which starred LaBeouf when he was only 16 years old. Rönkkö and Turner called the experience nostalgic and LaBeouf said that not only was that movie his childhood, but the audience’s, too:

The Even Stevens Movie was interesting, it’s all of our childhood. It’s mine and it’s yours. It wasn’t just me smiling like that. If you look at the freeze frames, everyone is smiling like wow, I remember Beans. I remember that stupid-arse song. We were all looking at our yearbook together and we’re all in the yearbook. It felt like family, we were sitting there like a high school class.

The creators went on to say that they consider #ALLMYMOVIES a “project” rather than performance art and spoke about how “extraordinary determination” is what makes a true artist.

You can read the whole NewHive interview here.

