Shhhh! Ross Levinsohn And Jon Miller Have New Jobs!

World’s worst-kept secret is out: Former Fox Interactive head Ross Levinsohn is launching an M&A fund. He’s partnering with former AOL CEO Jon Miller and will be backed by private equity group General Atlantic. Should be interesting to watch, as both Levinsohn and Miller have reputations to burnish: Both were once held up as savvy dealmakers/managers, then bounced out. Plenty of details to come, but in the meantime, you can read about it here, here, here or here ($), for starters.



