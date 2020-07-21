'She's on the Money' podcast host Victoria Devine on helping millennial women feel more empowered when it comes to their finances

Victoria Devine

“She’s on the Money” is a podcast designed to empower women when it comes to their finances.

Financial advisor Victoria Devine started the podcast after her experience creating workshops for women about money.

Devine shared her biggest piece of advice for women when it comes to money.

‘She’s On The Money’ is the podcast aiming to help millennial women take better control of their finances.

The podcast launched in 2019, with Victoria Devine and then co-host Annabelle Lee covering a variety of money-related topics during each episode – from Afterpay to investing to buying a home. It gives listeners insights into a bevy of finance topics with a fun, conversational tone. You get to hear some listener questions and even get a glimpse into how different women handle their finances, in a money diary segment.

The podcast has around 130,000 listeners a week and more than 83,000 members of its related Facebook group. It describes itself as a judgment-free zone for those who want financial freedom.

‘She’s on the Money’ stemmed from a series of workshops created by Devine, a financial advisor and director of Melbourne-based wealth management and mortgage broking firm, Zella. Devine had initially conducted finance workshops with men and women, but noticed women were more reluctant to ask questions compared to their male counterparts.

“I would do these workshops and I found that the women weren’t putting their hands up when I knew they had questions,” Devine told Business Insider Australia. “I felt like that was because they didn’t want to seem silly in front of their male colleagues.”

Devine then decided to do ‘lunch and learn’ sessions – also named She’s on the Money – specifically for young women. She’d go into law firms and corporate businesses to talk about topics like superannuation and why women should manage their cashflow.

The workshops started gaining popularity and Devine realised many of the questions asked after them were around the same topic. She then created a Facebook group where she started off sharing 12 weeks worth of content. Those who had been at Devine’s workshop joined the Facebook page and started inviting their friends. And when it ballooned to 1200 members, Devine considered other ways to reach women, which culminated in a podcast.

Devine wanted to create a podcast where the listeners would feel included. The hosts would start the episode by sharing a “money win” or “money confession”. The “win” could be something like getting a discount code for your purchase while a “confession” is like ordering a lot more Uber Eats than usual in a particular week.

“I really wanted it to be about feeling included – [that] it was me just talking to you as a friend, not me getting on my high horse and being like, ‘I know so much more about money than anybody else’,” Devine said.

“I haven’t targeted millennials because it’s a good target. I targeted millennials because this is the stuff I wish my friends knew,” she added. “And this is stuff that I even need to take into consideration. And it doesn’t mean that I’m perfect at money but it means that I’m trying to learn as well.”

Initially, Devine thought the podcast would last just 12 episodes, but it has since signed on Georgia King as the new co-host and began its third season. Devine said the podcast is now the majority of her work.

How it all comes together

Victoria Devine and Georgia King

To create the show, Devine first sits down with King and organises the topics that are going to be discussed. From there, Devine creates a bit of a script that outlines key figures and research. Together they also think of what questions listeners would have and use them as a guide to make sure they don’t miss anything.

Questions Devine is frequently ask include “How do I change my money habits?”, “How do I save for my first home?”, “Should I be putting more money into my superannuation?”, and questions around debt reduction.

Devine acknowledges that she isn’t “reinventing the wheel” with the content she shares, but instead, frames it differently from other business podcasts.

“I feel like my tone of voice is very different to the industry and the way that it has been framed before,” Devine said. “I think that this industry, for a very long time, has overcomplicated finances and use terminology that is not comfortable with my demographic.”

She explained that her demographic often doesn’t know what financial jargon means – not because they aren’t intelligent, but because no one has sat down and explained it to them.

Devine has a background in psychology and refers to this concept of ‘learned helplessness’. It’s the idea that, if you’ve consistently experienced a stressful situation, you start to believe that you’re not able to control that situation or change it, so you stop trying. This can sometimes happen when to women when it comes to how they handle money.

“I think there’s a misconception out there that once you are bad money, you’re always bad at money, or that if your parents were bad at money then automatically you will be too, when it’s absolutely not the case,” Devine said. “I think that a very big part of what I do is really try to empower women to know that they are in control of their money story.”

Devine added that someone’s “money story” is not a hard line in the sand that can’t be changed. “It not about where they’ve been, it’s actually about where they’re going and they need stop letting where they’ve been define their trajectory,” she said.

She wants to encourage women that they can change their money situation, they just need the right plan in place. “We are so able to put ourselves in a position where we have power and we have the ability to change our lives,” she said.

One major piece of advice for women

If there is one piece of advice Devine would give to women when it comes to money, it is to understand their cashflow and their budget.

“That is going to apply for anyone, whether you earn $50,000 a year or $500,000 a year, that is where your power is going to come from,” she said. “If you understand your cash flow, you will understand how to allocate it to the things that are important to you.”

She believes a lot of people “stick their heads in the sand” when it comes to their cashflow – they might know how much they earn per month, but they don’t know how it’s allocated to the things they spend on.

“By not focusing on your cashflow, money just slips through your fingers,” she said. “By understanding your cash flow, you will very quickly understand how much you actually have the capacity to save. It will show you what your surplus or your shortfall is.

“And if you have a surplus, that’s your power for saving or investing and, if you have a shortfall, that’s your call to action to change your spending habits so that you don’t end up in significant personal debt.”

Devine has a number of other projects as well. She’s releasing a book “She’s on the Money: Take Charge of Your Financial Future” and recently completed a budgeting and cashflow course to reach more women and potentially organisations who need it.

There’s even the possibility for Devine to create programs for schools in Melbourne, so that young women can start on the right foot with their money once they enter the workforce.

“We actually need to be working with girls in year 10 who are getting their first jobs and setting themselves up so that they don’t end up in personal debt,” Devine said.

Ultimately, she wants to see her podcast move from being reactive – helping women address their personal debt – to more proactive, by teaching them how not to end up in bad debt in the first place.

And that would be right on the money.

