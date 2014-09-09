She's Done It Again: Jennifer Lawrence Breaks A World Record

Photo: Lionsgate

J Law is in the headlines again, no not for more nude pics.

The Hunger Games star this time has broken the Guinness World Record for highest-grossing action movie heroine.

The Hunger Games and Catching Fire together grossed over $1.52 billion at the international box office. While the latter was also named the highest grossing post-apocalyptic movie of all time, topping out at $854 million worldwide.

The 24-year-old Katniss Everdeen actress last year earned $34 million, according to Forbes.

While Gone With the Wind remains the Highest-grossing film ever (when adjusting for inflation), here are some of the other records you’ll find in the 60th anniversary edition of the Guinness World Records 2015.

HBO's Game of Thrones for Most pirated TV program of the year The Wolf of Wall Street for Most swearing in one film Disney's Frozen for Highest box office film gross for an animation Beyoncé for Fastest-selling iTunes album Miley Cyrus for Most searched-for pop star on the Internet Godzilla for Longest continuously running film franchise

