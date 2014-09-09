She's Done It Again: Jennifer Lawrence Breaks A World Record

J Law is in the headlines again, no not for more nude pics.
The Hunger Games star this time has broken the Guinness World Record for highest-grossing action movie heroine.
The Hunger Games and Catching Fire together grossed over $1.52 billion at the international box office. While the latter was also named the highest grossing post-apocalyptic movie of all time, topping out at $854 million worldwide.
The 24-year-old Katniss Everdeen actress last year earned $34 million, according to Forbes.
While Gone With the Wind remains the Highest-grossing film ever (when adjusting for inflation), here are some of the other records you’ll find in the 60th anniversary edition of the Guinness World Records 2015.
