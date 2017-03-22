Sheryl Sandberg's new book about the death of her husband comes out next month

Kimberly White/Getty Sheryl Sandberg on a panel at the Fortune Global Forum – Day2 at the Fairmont Hotel on November 3, 2015 in San Francisco, California.

Back in May 2015, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg lost her husband, Dave Goldberg, in a tragic accident while on vacation in Mexico.

Nearly two years later, Sandberg announced on Tuesday the release of her new book, “Option B,” which centres around her personal journey since her husband’s death and other stories of people “who have braved many different kinds of adversity.”

The book is available for preorder now ahead of its April 24 release date.

“It’s my deepest hope that Option B will help others learn what I learned: that when life pulls you under, you can kick against the bottom, break the surface, and breathe again,” Sandberg wrote in a Facebook post.

“Option B” is co-authored by bestselling author and Wharton professor Adam Grant. Sandberg first announced that she was working on a new book during the summer of 2016.

“Option B” follows Sandberg’s bestselling “Lean In” book about women in the workplace, which was published in 2013. Sandberg also leads a nonprofit called Lean In that’s dedicated to empowering “women to achieve their ambitions.”

You can read the full story behind Sandberg’s new book on her Facebook page.

NOW WATCH: Animated map shows the gender pay gap in every state



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.