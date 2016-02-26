Sheryl Sandberg says this is the one of the most powerful ads she has ever seen

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Facebook’s chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, has heaped high praise on a new ad from laundry detergent Ariel.

Part of Ariel’s #ShareTheLoad campaign, the video shows a father writing a long letter to his daughter. In it, he apologizes for setting a bad example through his failure to take an equal share of the burden of household chores.

While narrating the letter, the father sits as his daughter does various household chores. It ends with a vow from the father that he will do more to help his own wife. He starts by doing the laundry.

“This is one of the most powerful videos I have ever seen — showing how stereotypes hurt all of us and are passed from generation to generation,” Sandberg said on a Facebook post which has now gained more than 86,000 likes.

She added: “When little girls and boys play house they model their parents’ behaviour; this doesn’t just impact their childhood games, it shapes their long-term dreams.”

Sandberg has long campaigned for gender equality and is the author of 2013 book “Lean In,” which aims to empower women in the workplace.

The Facebook exec ended her post by saying: “Dads, #ShareTheLoad and ‪#‎LeanInTogether‬ for equality.”

The ad was created by agency BBDO Worldwide.

