Facebook COO: 'We're Public Now. So Can You Click On An Ad Or Two?'

Sheryl Sandberg spoke at the “Class Day” of Harvard Business School yesterday.



(Class day is the event that leads up to its commencement day.)

We’re trying to get a full transcript now, but David Whitford at CNNMoney has some notes from the speech.

There are two great lines that stand out.

Sandberg said, “When you’re offered a seat on a rocket ship, don’t ask what seat, just take it.” Good advice for all the students graduating.

And then, “As you and your classmates spread out across the globe and walk across this stage tomorrow, I wish for you four things: First, that you keep in touch, via Facebook. This is critical to your future success. And we’re public now. So can you click on an ad or two while you’re there?”

Here’s a clip of that last line:



