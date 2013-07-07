Sheryl Sandberg: I was Going To Be On The Plane That Just Crash Landed In San Francisco

Sheryl Sandberg.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg just posted to her Facebook page that she was supposed to be on the Boeing 777 that just crashed in San Francisco along with some of her family and colleagues.



She also calls out David Eun, a Samsung executive who was on the flight and posted a photo of the crash site to Path.

Here’s Sandberg’s full post:

Taking a minute to be thankful and explain what happened. My family, colleagues Debbie Frost, Charlton Gholson and Kelly Hoffman and I were originally going to take the Asiana flight that just crash-landed. We switched to United so we could use miles for my family’s tickets. Our flight was scheduled to come in at the same time, but we were early and landed about 20 minutes before the crash. Our friend Dave David Eun was on the Asiana flight and he is fine.

Thank you to everyone who is reaching out – and sorry if we worried anyone.

Serious moment to give thanks.

