You've Got To Watch This Video On Sexism That Sheryl Sandberg Shared On Facebook

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg / Getty

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg today posted a clip from the show “Scandal” where Lisa Kudrow’s character, Congresswoman Josephine Marcus, smacks down a reporter, big time.

Sandberg, who is leading the charge against workplace sexism these days with her “Lean In” foundation, says:

This clip from Scandal is just awesome — on women, the not-so-subtle bias women face, and how to speak the truth. A great example of a Lean In role model for women and men alike!

Yes, these are fictional characters. But Kudrow’s message, that’s for real.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

