Sheryl Sandberg Used To Be An Aerobics Instructor

Today, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is about to become one of the world’s few self-made billionaire women.



But way back in the 1980s, Sandberg had a much different job: aerobics instuctor.

“The silver leggings, the legwarmers, the head band…the whole thing,” Sandberg tells interview Jesse Draper in a video we’ve posted below.

“I have done a lot to hide all those pictures.”

