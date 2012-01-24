Sheryl Sandberg Used To Be An Aerobics Instructor

Nicholas Carlson

Today, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is about to become one of the world’s few self-made billionaire women.

But way back in the 1980s, Sandberg had a much different job: aerobics instuctor.

 “The silver leggings, the legwarmers, the head band…the whole thing,” Sandberg tells interview Jesse Draper in a video we’ve posted below.

“I have done a lot to hide all those pictures.”

