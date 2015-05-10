Sheryl Sandberg shares the best way to honour the memory of her late husband

Facebook/Sheryl Sandberg Dave Goldberg and Sheryl Sandberg

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg took to question-and-answer site Quora to explain the best way for people to honour the memory of her late husband and prominent Silicon Valley figure and SurveyMonkey CEO David Goldberg, who passed away last week.

A Quora user asked: “How can we express our sympathy for Sheryl Sandberg after the tragic death of her husband?”

This is what Sandberg said in reply:

I am so grateful for all of the people who have expressed sympathy and reached out. This is a generous and kind question and I am touched someone asked it. For those who knew Dave, we are asking them to post memories and pictures of him on Facebook. They will live forever and our entire family will be able to read them all over time. One friend also told me that he canceled a planned work dinner last night to have dinner with his kids instead. We always went around the table and each of us said our best and worst of the day. The family rule is that you have to have a best but a worst is optional. I think there is no better way for any man or woman to honour the memory of my beloved husband.

This isn’t the first time Sandberg has taken to the web to express her grief — a touching Facebook post she made earlier this week credited her husband with showing her the Internet for the first time, among other things.

