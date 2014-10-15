Facebook Billionaire Sheryl Sandberg Sold Her Silicon Valley Mansion For $US9.25 Million

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg has offloaded her seven-bedroom home in ritzy Atherton, California, Trulia reports.

According to property records, the couple sold the property for $US9.25 million in September. They recently upgraded to a sleek contemporary home in nearby Menlo Park, closer to Facebook headquarters.

She purchased the 11,430-square-foot estate with her husband, SurveyMonkey CEO David Goldberg, for $US7.995 million in 2004, when she was still a top executive at Google.

The home is located in Atherton, the Silicon Valley town that was recently named the most expensive zip code in the country.

It has three stories and is situated at the end of a gated driveway.

There’s a total of seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, plus a home theatre, recreation room, wine cellar, and fitness center with a sauna.

It also has an expansive backyard.

There’s a gorgeous view of the surrounding woods from the back patio.

There’s also a guest house with a full kitchen and bathroom.

