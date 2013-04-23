BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Is Mobile Now A More Important Ad Medium Than TV?

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.



Facebook Thinks Mobile Is A More Important Ad Medium Than TV (Mobile Marketer)

Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook, said that mobile is as important, if not more important, to marketers than TV. While many in the advertising world would agree, others are not so sure mobile has reached its full potential yet or that it will ever replace TV entirely. Speaking at an event in London, Sandberg said that the size of the mobile phone audience makes it a mass medium with significant importance for marketers. The statement was made at a time when Facebook is looking to significantly ramp up its mobile advertising business as its user based continues to migrate to smartphones. Read >

Mobile Ad Revenues Reach $3.4 Billion Thanks To Search (IAB via Marketing Land)

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) released digital ad revenue figures for the U.S. market in 2012. Overall Internet ad revenue came in at nearly $37 billion, making the Internet the second largest medium after broadcast TV. Mobile and video advertising were the two biggest digital advertising growth drivers, according to the report. Mobile ad revenues came in slightly under $3.4 billion for the year, representing 111% growth over 2011. Mobile revenues grew from 5% in 2011 to 9% of total digital ad spending in 2012. Read >

iOS Leads Android In Mobile Ad Revenue (Opera via TUAW)

Mobile advertising platform Opera Mediaworks has released its State of Mobile Advertising report for the first quarter 2013 and it shows iOS ads generate more traffic than any other mobile platform, including Android. The study highlights three drivers of the current mobile advertising market, including the continued growth of the international mobile ad market. Read >

Consumer Goods Marketers Use Mobile Ads For Brand Awareness (Millennial Media via Econsultancy)

Consumer goods advertisers primarily use mobile advertising for brand awareness rather than driving site traffic or increased footfall in-store, according to new research from Millennial Media.

Almost half (46%) of consumer goods advertisers stated that their main campaign goal was brand awareness compared to an average of 14% among all industries. Site traffic (29%) and “sustained in-market presence” (11%) were the second and third most-common campaign goals for consumer goods companies, while just 5% aimed to increase foot traffic. Read >

Reasons Foursquare Is Losing The Social Local Mobile Revolution (readwrite social)

The recent debt round of funding for Foursquare may be the company’s last, best chance to succeed. What went wrong? Here are five primary reasons why Foursquare failed to capitalise on the disruptive market potential of social-local-mobile:

Gamification doesn’t scale Elusive business model Yelp is better Better design isn’t enough Selling data isn’t a slam dunk

Foursquare is forging ahead regardless. On the plus side, the company’s non-financial metrics are quite impressive. Read >

HTML5 Vs. Apps: Why It Matters (BI Intelligence)

An HTML5 app is housed on the Web and runs inside a mobile browser. Unlike apps built specifically for Apple devices or Google’s Android operating system, it does not need to be built from scratch for each OS. The promise is that it can be “write once, run anywhere.” It’s true: In many cases, HTML5 can work just as well as a native approach. But it is not the silver bullet it is often made out to be, for several reasons. HTML5 faces a fragmentation issue of its own, since there are gaps in the range of HTML5 app features supported by the different mobile browsers. Read >

