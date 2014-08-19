14 Sheryl Sandberg Quotes On Women, Work, And Careers

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sheryl Sandberg speaks to the media during a news conference at the Facebook office in New York December 2, 2011.

At 44, Sheryl Sandberg is at home in the heights of American power: She has her Harvard MBA, she was chief of staff for the secretary of treasury, she was a VP at Google, and she’s been the chief operating officer at Facebook since 2008.

The social network, once chastised for not monetizing soon enough, is now printing cash. Lots of it is going Sandberg, who’s now one of the country’s youngest billionaires.

She’s also become a face of gender equality: Her book “Lean In” isn’t just the biggest business book of the decade, it’s also a movement.

Here’s the author-exec in her own words.

