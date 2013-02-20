Sheryl Sandberg Presents: Deeply Troubling Stats About Women

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is well on her way to becoming one of the world’s richest self-made women.
More impressive though, is how, instead of buying her own island and retreating to it, Sandberg is using her power and influence to try and improve the world.
She’s written a book called “Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead.“
It’s an unapologetic manifesto aimed at fixing one of the world’s biggest problems: a lack of women in power.
Sandberg says there are all sorts of reasons women do not hold equal power.
But in this book she talks about one reason in particular: that women are taught that they need to keep themselves out of power, and that they therefore limit their own ambitions and sabotage their own careers.
Sandberg’s most powerful rhetorical device in the book is a saturation of stats that are sometimes shocking and sometimes reverberating – but always the kind that make you reevaluate what’s going on around us.
Women are 57% of college graduates and 63% of masters degree holders, but that majority fades as careers progress.
Women have to prove themselves more than men. A McKinsey study says men are promoted based on potential, while women are promoted on accomplishments.
In a survey of 4,000 employees at big companies, 36% of men said they want to be CEO. Only 18% of women said the same.
Middle school boys say they want to be leaders when they grow up. Middle school girls usually don't say that.
Men attribute their success to innate qualities and skills. Women attribute their success to luck and help from others.
Teachers answer boys when they call out, but scold girls who call out, and tell them to raise their hands.
41% of women are primary breadwinners. 23% are co-breadwinners. 52% of black kids are raised by a single mother.
Read Sheryl Sandberg's book. You can buy it here >>
And learn more about what she has to say about women and power here >>
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.