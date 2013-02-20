Sheryl Sandberg Presents: Deeply Troubling Stats About Women

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is well on her way to becoming one of the world’s richest self-made women.



And that’s pretty impressive.

More impressive though, is how, instead of buying her own island and retreating to it, Sandberg is using her power and influence to try and improve the world.

She’s written a book called “Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead.“

It’s an unapologetic manifesto aimed at fixing one of the world’s biggest problems: a lack of women in power.

Sandberg says there are all sorts of reasons women do not hold equal power.

But in this book she talks about one reason in particular: that women are taught that they need to keep themselves out of power, and that they therefore limit their own ambitions and sabotage their own careers.

Sandberg’s most powerful rhetorical device in the book is a saturation of stats that are sometimes shocking and sometimes reverberating – but always the kind that make you reevaluate what’s going on around us.

