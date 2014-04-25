Sheryl Sandberg Explains Why Beyoncé Deserves Time's 'Most Influential' Cover

Time Magazine The Facebook COO says the singer ‘shattered music-industry rules — and sales records.’

Beyoncé landed the coveted cover of Time Magazine’s annual “100 Most Influential People In The World” issue.

The singer beat out the likes of President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Jeff Bezos, Vladimir Putin, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Pope Francis, Hillary Clinton, Janet Yellen, John Kerry, Evan Spiegel, Serena Williams, Seth Meyers, Pharrell Williams, “Gravity” director Alfonso Cuarón, and Miley Cyrus.

Subsequent inside covers of the issue feature actor Robert Redford, Jason Collins, the NBA’s first openly gay athlete, and General Motors CEO Mary Barra.

Time says its “100” list is intended as a roundup of those who have inspired others in one way or another over the past year, regardless of their moral standing.

As for why Beyoncé got the cover, “She’s the boss,” Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg writes in a profile of the pop star.

“Beyonce doesn’t just sit at the table. She builds a better one. Today she sits at the head of the boardroom table at Parkwood Entertainment,” Sandberg says. “Beyoncé has sold out the Mrs. Carter Show World Tour while being a full-time mother.”

Not to mention the singer’s latest secret album, announced one midnight in December via Facebook and Instagram that “shattered music-industry rules — and sales records.”

“Her secret,” Sandberg concludes, is “hard work, honesty and authenticity. And her answer to the question, ‘What would you do if you weren’t afraid? appears to be ‘Watch me. I’m about to do it.’ Then she adds, ‘You can, too.'”

Sandberg and Beyoncé previously collaborated on a a campaign banning the word “Bossy.”

The TIME 100 issue hits newsstands Friday, April 25.

Watch Beyoncé discuss who influences her below:

