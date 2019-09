Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg was on The Daily Show to talk about her book, “Lean In.” In an entertaining conversation with Jon Stewart, she talks about why she wrote the book and the differences between the world’s perception of men and women.



Here’s are the two extended clips posted to The Daily Show’s site:

