Sheryl Sandberg: 'From The Moment They Leave School, The Messages For Women Are Different'

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is outspoken about her views on gender stereotypes and how they can hold women back. That’s the subject of her upcoming book, “Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead.”She spoke about the issue on a panel last Friday in Davos, arguing that managers reflect unconscious stereotypes when they say things like, “She’s great at her job but she’s just not as well liked by her peers,” or, “She’s a bit aggressive.”

Sandberg also spoke about the persistence of gender roles in the household, report Heather Stewart and Graham Wearden at the Guardian:

“Sandberg also criticised the fact that it is still assumed women will take on the majority of the caring responsibilities at home, even when both parents work. “Women still have two jobs in the most developed countries around the world; men have one.”

She added: ‘From the moment they leave school, the messages for women are different: ‘Don’t you want to have kids one day?'”

That’s in line with earlier statements she’s made about the fundamental and very problematic assumptions that remain in society. Women are constantly asked if they want to have kids, while husbands of successful wives are asked “Are you doing OK?”

It’s why she argues that choosing a partner is the most important career choice women make.

Even though she was on stage with some of the most powerful women in the world, including IMF director Christine Lagarde, only 17 per cent of Davos delegates are women. In terms of both inclusion, and attitude, there’s clearly a long way to go.

