Facebook COO: Lots Of Our Users Hate Facebook Home, So We're Trying To Fix It

Facebook made its first major move into mobile with the launch of Facebook Home in April.



Home is pseudo mobile operating system that puts Facebook right on your Android home screen.

It launched with much fanfare, but it turns out that half of Facebook’s Home users don’t like the service.

“You love it or you don’t,” Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said on stage at the D: All Things D conference earlier this week. “It’s bi-modal. The reviews are five stars or one star.”

That makes sense given that the Facebook Home development team consists of iPhone users. Facebook left out several key features that Android users have grown accustomed to, like widgets, docks, and app folders.

But for those who are continuing to use Home, they spend 25% more time on Facebook and send 10% more messages.

Sandberg went on to say that Facebook Home is not perfect and that the company has a long road ahead.

It’s “version one of a very large transformation,” Sandberg said.

