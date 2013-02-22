Sheryl Sandberg Thinks The World Should Be Radically Different

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is on a mission to change the way we view gender.



She’s outspoken about how women need to step up and take more responsibility for their own careers, and how we’ll never have a truly equal world until men and women are 50/50 in everything. This means having more women leading companies and more men sharing responsibilities at home.

We’ve read the advance copy of Sandberg’s upcoming book, Lean In, and have highlighted a few key takeaways here:

