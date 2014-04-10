SHERYL SANDBERG: 'I'm Not Running For Office; I Love My Job At Facebook'

Sheryl Sandberg was on NBC’s “The Today Show” this morning to talk with Savannah Guthrie about her new book “Lean In For Graduates” which follows the success of last year’s bestseller “Lean In.”

The book is going to focus on teaching young women how to navigate the real world immediately after graduating from college.

But Guthrie also had questions about the recent buzz that Sandberg might be leaving her job as COO at Facebook in order to pursue a position of political power in public office.

Sandberg replied: “I have no plans to run for office. I love my job (at Facebook). I love what we do every day to connect the world and I love being able to work on “Lean In” in my personal time.”

For the full interview with “The Today Show,” click here.

Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

