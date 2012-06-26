Sheryl Sandberg Named To Facebook's Board Of Directors

Photo: World Economic Forum

Sheryl Sandberg was just named to Facebook’s board of directors, Facebook announced today.Sandberg is Facebook’s chief operating officer and second-in-command to Mark Zuckerberg.



Sandberg has been at Facebook since 2008 and has millions of dollars in unvested shares at the social networking company.

Before joining Facebook, Sandberg was vice president of global online sales and operations at Google. At least, until Zuckerberg poached her right under Google’s nose.

Sandberg now handles all of Facebook’s sales and business operations.

Here’s the full release:

MENLO PARK, Calif. – June 25, 2012 – Facebook announced today that Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer at Facebook, has joined the company’s board of directors.

Sandberg oversees Facebook’s business operations including sales, marketing, business development, legal, human resources, public policy and communications.

“Sheryl has been my partner in running Facebook and has been central to our growth and success over the years,” said Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook. “Her understanding of our mission and long-term opportunity, and her experience both at Facebook and on public company boards makes her a natural fit for our board.”

“Facebook is working every day to make the world more open and connected,” Sandberg said. “It’s a mission that I’m deeply passionate about, and I feel fortunate to be part of a company that is having such a profound impact in the world.”

Prior to Facebook, Sandberg was vice president of Global Online Sales and Operations at Google, where she built and managed the online sales channels for advertising and publishing and operations for consumer products worldwide. She previously served as Chief of Staff for the United States Treasury Department under President Bill Clinton and began her career as an economist with the World Bank. She received B.A. and M.B.A degrees from Harvard University.

Sandberg also serves on the boards of The Walt Disney Company, Women for Women International, the centre for Global Development and V-Day.

Along with Sandberg, Facebook’s current board members are: Mark Zuckerberg; Marc L. Andreessen, Andreessen Horowitz; Erskine B. Bowles, president emeritus, University of North Carolina system; James W. Breyer, Accel Partners; Donald E. Graham, chairman and CEO, The Washington Post Company; Reed Hastings, chairman and CEO, Netflix; and Peter A. Thiel, Founders Fund.

And check out our interview with Sheryl Sandberg at IGNITION: The Future of Media. She talks about her first days at Facebook, what Mark Zuckerberg and the rest of the management team are obsessing about, competing with Google and Android, her perfect work-life balance, and more. Watch below:

