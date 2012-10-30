SHERYL SANDBERG: $790,000,000

Nicholas Carlson
Sheryl Sandberg Facebook

Photo: Flickr/Sit With Me

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg joined the company in April 2008.She built it into a business generating $5 billion per year, worth $55 billion.

And now she’s very, very rich.

On Friday, at 9:30 PM, 34 million restricted stock units vested in Sandberg’s name. 

At $23.21 per share, the paycheck was worth $790 million.

Facebook withheld 15 million of these shares for tax purposes.

It converted the rest, about 18 million shares, into common stock and granted it to Sandberg – a nice $417 million addition to her stock portfolio.

Some others who made bank:

  • David Ebersman, CFO: 4.2 million shares worth $97 million at conversion. Ebersman retains 2.2 million shares of Class A common stock that can now be sold.
  • Theodore Ullyot, General Counsel: 2.5 million shares worth $58 million.   Ullyot retains 1.4 million shares that can now be sold.
  • David Fischer, VP of Marketing: 1.1 million shares worth $26 million. Fischer retains 568,282 shares that can now be sold.
  • Micheal Schroepfer, VP Engineering, ~3 million shares worth $70 million.  Schroepfer retains 1.5 million shares that can now be sold.
  • David Spillane, Chief Accounting Officer: 0.7 million shares worth $16 million. Spillane retains 416,479 shares that can now be sold.

This is all part of Facebook’s big lock-up expiration, about which you can read more here.

