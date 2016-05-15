Facebook COO says receiving a Google internship is a 'disappointment'

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg gave a powerful speech on Saturday about resilience and loss.

But just because the subject matter of her commencement speech at UC Berkeley was serious didn’t mean she couldn’t crack a few light-hearted jokes.

One of those jokes came at the expense of Facebook’s Silicon Valley rival, Google. Sandberg said:

Everyone who has made it through Cal has already experienced some disappointment. You wanted an A but you got a B. OK, let’s be honest — you got an A- but you’re still mad. You applied for an internship at Facebook, but you only got one from Google. She was the love of your life… but then she swiped left. Game of Thrones the show has diverged way too much from the books — and you bothered to read all four thousand three hundred and fifty-two pages.

It’s a good burn, but I’m sure there are plenty of recent Cal graduates who would want to want to work at either tech giant.

You can watch and read Sandberg’s entire speech here.

