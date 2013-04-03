Sheryl Sandberg Is Getting Dragged Into A Messy Lawsuit Against Google, Apple, Disney, Adobe, Intel And Intuit

Google, Apple, Disney, Adobe, Intel And Intuit are all in the middle of an antitrust lawsuit.



They allegedly formed an agreement not to poach executives from each other unbeknownst to employees; the companies policed the pact and called out the others when there were breaches.

Sheryl Sandberg, who worked for Google before she became Facebook’s COO, is scheduled for questioning, Bloomberg reports.

Steve Jobs seemed to be the ringleader in the alleged pact. A number of aggressive emails he sent have been published in which he threatens other HR departments that pursued Apple’s talent.

Google’s Eric Schmidt was also caught sending a damning email about the alleged pact that read, “I don’t want to create a paper trail over which we can be sued later…”

