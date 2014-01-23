Sheryl Sandberg Is Officially One Of The Youngest Billionaires In The US

Congratulations are in order for Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, who officially became a billionaire yesterday after Facebook’s stock closed at a record high.

At 44, she is now own of the youngest billionaires in the US, and one of the youngest female billionaires in the world, according to the Bloomberg Millionaire Index.

Sandberg owns about 12.3 million shares of Facebook, which closed at $US58.51 yesterday. Her stake is valued at about $US750 million. Sandberg also owns about 4.7 million stock options and has collected more than $US300 million selling shares since the company’s initial public offering.

Here’s a chart from Bloomberg Billionaires’ Twitter account that shows how Facebook stock has performed since the company’s IPO:

