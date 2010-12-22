Sheryl Sandberg: Here's Why There Aren't More Women Leaders In Tech, And The World

Below is a good TED talk from Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg about why women aren’t leading in the world.



Here’s the three major bullets if you’re in a rush, but it’s worth watching the whole thing.

Women need to be more assertive. Too many women are passive, or insecure. They need to be more confident and aggressive. (The challenge? Aggressive women are more likely to be disliked, while aggressive men are liked.)

If women have husbands, make sure they’re helping equally at home. Too often women are working twice as hard at home as the male counterpart. This makes it harder to work at your job.

Always keep your foot on the gas pedal. Don’t start thinking about leaving your job to have a child, because it will hold you back. Just charge full steam ahead from the word go.

Via @stevecase:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.