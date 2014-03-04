Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg And Her Husband Have Done The Impossible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video The norm among professionals has been that if you are doing well at work, you have no personal life. But Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg has found a simple rule that allows her to have a flourishing career and a happy family life. She and her husband (David Goldberg, CEO of SurveyMonkey) have split their responsibilities at the home equally and have prioritised both of their careers, not just hers. In light of Sandberg's rumoured plan to run for Senate, we are highlighting an excerpt from our interview with her at one of our past Ignition conferences where she talked about having the perfect work and life balance. [As soon as the news reports about her political aspirations hit, they were refuted by sources close to Sandberg.] Originally published in December 2011.

