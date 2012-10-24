Facebook Is Three Times Bigger Than The Super Bowl, Every Day

Photo: Sit with Me on flickr

When explaining Facebook’s Q3 earnings, which showed an accelerated advertising revenue, COO Sheryl Sandberg made an argument to investors that advertising on Facebook was better than advertising on television.In fact, she said it’s bigger than the Super Bowl, for which advertisers spend upwards of $3.8 million per 30-second spot.



Sandberg explained that Facebook’s traffic is three times Super Bowl viewership, “and it happens every day.”

