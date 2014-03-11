Sheryl Sandberg Enlisted Beyoncé For A 'Lean In' Commercial

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg has enlisted some famous friends to help her spread the “lean in” gospel.

Beyoncé, Jennifer Garner, Jane Lynch, Diane Von Furstenberg, Condoleezza Rice, Nascar champion Jimmie Johnson, U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, and CEO of the Girl Scouts of the USA Anna Maria Chavez all star in the Lifetime PSA that urges girls to take leadership without the fear of being labelled “bossy.”

“I’m not bossy, I’m the boss,” proclaims Beyoncé. See what else the powerful women had to say below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

