Sheryl Sandberg donates $1 million to Planned Parenthood

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg has donated $1 million to Planned Parenthood, the non-profit told Business Insider on Wednesday.

“On behalf of the more than two million patients who come to Planned Parenthood each year, we are so grateful to Sheryl Sandberg for her longstanding, and now increased, support for our patients’ health care,” Planned Parenthood Federation of America president Cecile Richards said in a statement.

Sandberg’s donation was first reported by Refinery29.

The “Lean In” author’s donation comes just days after she publicly denounced President Trump’s reinstating of a global gag rule that bans US-funded groups around the world from discussing abortion.

“The last time the global gag rule was in effect, research showed more women who lost access to contraception had unwanted pregnancies and abortion rates doubled,” Sandberg recently wrote on her Facebook page. “The best way to prevent abortion is through more family planning services, not fewer.”

Sandberg publicly endorsed Hillary Clinton for president last year, and she was reportedly being considered for a cabinet position in the administration if Clinton had won. She was one of the tech execs to meet with Trump in December.

