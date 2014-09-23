Facebook Billionaire Sheryl Sandberg Is Now A Comic Book Star

Sheryl Sandberg worked her way up the ranks in Google and Facebook to become one of the most successful women in tech.

A new comic book called “Female Force: Sheryl Sandberg” tells her whole life story in drawing form, from working for former treasury secretary Larry Summers to joining Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook.

The “Female Force” series has highlighted a number of successful women in the past, including Melinda Gates, Hillary Clinton, and Arianna Huffington. The imprint was created by Bluewater Productions, who has also written about Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Steve Jobs, among many others.

“Our goal is to show the behind-the scenes machinations — many of them ignored by the mainstream media — that resulted in Sheryl Sandberg becoming a leading voice in empowering successful businesswomen,” publisher Darren Davis said. “A visual medium provides perspective that is not only accessible but more relatable to the average person without losing any of the information involved.”

You can download it as an e-book or buy the print version from Comic Flea Market.

The comic book starts in her early working days, first in the federal government and then at Google.

Readers then get the story of how she got poached by Facebook.

It also addresses quite a bit of her personal life, including her relationship with her husband, Survey Monkey CEO David Goldberg.

There are lots of “Lean In” references as well.

