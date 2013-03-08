I Just Went To Sheryl Sandberg's Star-Studded Book Party At Mayor Bloomberg's

Henry Blodget
Sheryl Sandberg launched her global book tour tonight in New York City.New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Arianna Huffington threw Sheryl a big bash.

And they were kind enough to invite me.

So I went.

I took some crappy pictures with my iPhone along the way, which I am going to risk assuming you would rather see than not see. (I apologise for their crappiness!)

I thought the party was at Mayor Bloomberg's house. And to get to Mayor Bloomberg's house, you get on the subway and head for the Upper East Side.

That's what Mayor Bloomberg famously does every day: Rides the subway to and from work.

The Mayor's stop is 77th Street.

I grew up on the Upper East Side, by the way. I swore I'd never live there (too stuffy!). But going there always feels like going home.

And, truth be told, it's beautiful up there. It couldn't be less hip. But it's clean and close to the park. If I were a billionaire like Mayor Bloomberg, I'd probably live there.

Ah, a black SUV limo. We must be nearly there...

There were lots of them parked outside what I assumed was the Mayor's house.

It turned out, though, that this wasn't his house. It was his foundation. The mayor actually lives somewhere else nearby. (Not in Gracie Mansion, though. He just uses that for parties).

As you can imagine, there were lots of famous people at Sheryl Sandberg's book party. Starting with Sheryl Sandberg. And the Mayor. And CNBC star Carl Quintanilla (that's him on the left). There were pictures of Sheryl all over the place.

That's former Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner over there, talking to famous Facebook author David Kirkpatrick.

CNBC stars Joe Kernen and Andrew Ross Sorkin had a quick schmooze with media mogul Barry Diller.

AOL CEO Tim Armstrong towered over the bar.

New York Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr. leaned over to tell someone something. And legendary New Yorker Ken Auletta was off to his right.

And there she is!

Sheryl and Arianna Huffington apparently met several years ago.

Mayor Bloomberg kicked off the evening with some Facebook shtick on an iPad. He even used a hashtag. (Do people use hashtags on Facebook? I thought that was Twitter).

Then Sheryl talked about how, when men get more successful, people like them more--and when women get more successful, people like them less.

Sheryl was funny and charming and earnest, as usual. I hope lots of people get inspired by her story and lean in.

And now, from Sheryl Sandberg's book...

