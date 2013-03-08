I Just Went To Sheryl Sandberg's Star-Studded Book Party At Mayor Bloomberg's

Photo: Henry Blodget/Business Insider

Sheryl Sandberg launched her global book tour tonight in New York City.New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Arianna Huffington threw Sheryl a big bash.



And they were kind enough to invite me.

So I went.

I took some crappy pictures with my iPhone along the way, which I am going to risk assuming you would rather see than not see. (I apologise for their crappiness!)

