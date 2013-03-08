I Just Went To Sheryl Sandberg's Star-Studded Book Party At Mayor Bloomberg's

Photo: Henry Blodget/Business Insider
Sheryl Sandberg launched her global book tour tonight in New York City.New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Arianna Huffington threw Sheryl a big bash.
And they were kind enough to invite me.
So I went.
I took some crappy pictures with my iPhone along the way, which I am going to risk assuming you would rather see than not see. (I apologise for their crappiness!)
I thought the party was at Mayor Bloomberg's house. And to get to Mayor Bloomberg's house, you get on the subway and head for the Upper East Side.
I grew up on the Upper East Side, by the way. I swore I'd never live there (too stuffy!). But going there always feels like going home.
And, truth be told, it's beautiful up there. It couldn't be less hip. But it's clean and close to the park. If I were a billionaire like Mayor Bloomberg, I'd probably live there.
It turned out, though, that this wasn't his house. It was his foundation. The mayor actually lives somewhere else nearby. (Not in Gracie Mansion, though. He just uses that for parties).
As you can imagine, there were lots of famous people at Sheryl Sandberg's book party. Starting with Sheryl Sandberg. And the Mayor. And CNBC star Carl Quintanilla (that's him on the left). There were pictures of Sheryl all over the place.
That's former Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner over there, talking to famous Facebook author David Kirkpatrick.
New York Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr. leaned over to tell someone something. And legendary New Yorker Ken Auletta was off to his right.
Mayor Bloomberg kicked off the evening with some Facebook shtick on an iPad. He even used a hashtag. (Do people use hashtags on Facebook? I thought that was Twitter).
Then Sheryl talked about how, when men get more successful, people like them more--and when women get more successful, people like them less.
Sheryl was funny and charming and earnest, as usual. I hope lots of people get inspired by her story and lean in.
