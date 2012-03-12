Sheryl Sandberg Asked Gloria Steinem If We're In A 'Stalled Revolution' For Women

Photo: World Economic Forum

At this weekend’s Women In The World conference in New York City, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg moderated a panel, “Where Are The Women At The Top?” When she asked the group, “Women have held 15 to 18 per cent of top jobs for the past few years. Is this a stalled revolution?” all eyes turned to Gloria Steinem, who responded:



“We’re at a critical mass stage so we’re getting more resistance. … [And the U.S.] is the worst in the world at making it possible for parents to have a life outside the home.”

Since our country and corporations will be slower to change, Steinem said we need to focus on innovation: “We look too much at the positions that used to be held by men. Any social justice and change creates new positions.”

Sandberg also asked U.S. Secretary of State Chief of Staff Cheryl Mills what can we learn from countries that are “much worse for women” but have yet had a female president. Mills concluded that there was “no good answer to that.”

